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Moderna Vaccine Recipient With Adverse Effects Speaks Out & The CDC Lies About COVID Deaths
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243 views • January 14, 2021
An Indiana woman's video went viral this month when she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The alleged adverse effects on her appear to show tremors in her body. We'll take a look at this, along with the FDA and CDC's own claims on this vaccine, plus lots more.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/moderna-vaccine-recipient-with-adverse-effects-speaks-out-the-cdc-lies-about-covid-deaths/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/moderna-vaccine-recipient-with-adverse-effects-speaks-out-the-cdc-lies-about-covid-deaths/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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