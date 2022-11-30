In Episode 84 we do some prophetic brainstorming.The Remnant church has a commission to give the three angels' messages of Revelation to the world. That does not mean that within the church there won't be tares, but still the church is the apple of God's eye. Therefore it is paramount that we put the current events happening in the world and in the church into the prophetic picture.
