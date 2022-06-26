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Happy 100th Episode!Colorado got their butts kicked, "A Real Pisser!", Keep the comments coming!, #back2urine (With instructions), LED lights, Reverse Osmosis Water, SIDS, SADS, & NUREMBERG
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Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P Episode 100 | 5 DOCS - June 23 2022
Critically Thinking, Dr T, Dr P, Episode 100, 5 DOCS, June 23 2022