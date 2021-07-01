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THE MEDIA AND RINO'S ARE LOSING SUPPORT QUICKLY - OnTheFringe Dan Radiostyle
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160 views • July 01, 2021
THE MEDIA AND RINO'S ARE LOSING SUPPORT QUICKLY - OnTheFringe Dan Radiostyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y1L0T4CwwPBo/
This movement is beyond the control of the deep state and it is freaking them out. None of their tricks are working anymore. Very much like the boy who cried wolf, their level of trust amongst We The People is almost completely gone. Keep pushing forward. Keep holding the line. Keep your eye on the prize and we will get our Country back from these monsters. Make America Great Again. WWG1WGA
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/y1L0T4CwwPBo/
This movement is beyond the control of the deep state and it is freaking them out. None of their tricks are working anymore. Very much like the boy who cried wolf, their level of trust amongst We The People is almost completely gone. Keep pushing forward. Keep holding the line. Keep your eye on the prize and we will get our Country back from these monsters. Make America Great Again. WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me #on_the_fringe BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/OTFWithDanRadioStyle/posts
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