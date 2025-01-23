RT News - January 23 2025 6AM GMT

January 23, 2025

The IDF has three days left to withdraw from Lebanon with growing concerns that the ceasefire will end with Israel and Hezbollah returning to the fight with new force. ‘Taxes, tariffs, and sanctions’ – Donald Trump whips out Washington’s classic playbook, threatening Russia with harsh consequences if a settlement with Ukraine is not reached, something the US President has yet to deliver despite previous promises. Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali are set to create a ‘unified force’ amid growing efforts to counter terrorism in Africa’s Sahel region. This comes as the continent’s security threats remain a top concern for the UN Security Council. In a surprising U-turn, Finland admits Russia was not complicit in the November disruption of telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea, that’s after months of the West’s relentless blame-game.









