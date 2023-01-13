Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tianeptine: Is this cognitive enhancer a paradox to the current paradigm of depression?
24 views
channel image
jroseland
Published Friday |

A novel tricyclic antidepressant, which is something of a paradox to the current paradigm of depression. It has +400 results on Pubmed, including 18 human clinical trials in the past 10 years, so it has a decent body of science behind it. The pharmaceutical industry that produces antidepressant drugs is often vilified as "a vampire" profiting from the suffering of humanity. But, the development of drugs like Tianeptine is a positive sign that pharmaceutical science is being done to shatter paradigms and actually help people.I'll make the case here that it's a Jekyll and Hyde smart drug.


Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/318-tianeptine

Order 💲 Tianeptine

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Tianeptine-EU-UK

Pharma Grade https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Tianeptine


🎧 Music by Brain.FM

🇬🇷 Filmed in Athens, Greece

Keywords
sciencedepressionpharmaceuticalsmental healthbiohackingopioidsmart drugsneuroplasticitytianeptinefocus druglimitless mindsetparkinsonsanxiolyticmeta-analysisvivid dreamscognitive enhancerstablontianeptine reviewalcohol withdrawaltricyclic antidepressanthappiness hack

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket