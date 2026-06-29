© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Style: 1960s Pop Rock, Sunshine Pop, Jangly Guitars, Upbeat, Handclaps, Melodic Bassline, Catchy Harmonies]
[Tempo: Fast, 132 BPM]
[Instrumentation: Rickenbacker 12-string guitar, snappy drums, tambourine, bright organ]
[Style: Synthwave, solar punk, upbeat electronic, driving rhythm]
[Intro]
(Synthesizer build-up, driving bassline)
[Verse 1]
I looked up to the sun
And felt its warmth on me
It shined its light on you
And kept us moving free
[Chorus]
My Aptera’s wingless flight
Rides a solar mobile dream
Dancing while soaring high
Tires singing on the street
[Verse 2]
Aptera takes the highways
Its body so sleek and swift
Drives a vision that will stay
For a future generation’s gift
[Verse 3]
I’m going down the road
To race a day’s last hours
And keep what I can hold
From rays of a sun’s power
[Chorus]
My Aptera’s wingless flight
Rides a solar mobile dream
Dancing while soaring high
Tires singing on the street
[Outro]
I looked up to the sun
And felt its warmth on me...
(Fading synth melody, tires singing)
[End]