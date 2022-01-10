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Psychosis is Real And To Many Americans Affected
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43 views • January 10, 2022
Psychosis is when people lose some contact with reality. Mass formation psychosis is when a large part of a society focuses its attention to a leader(s) or a series of events and their attention focuses on one small point or issue.

Followers can be hypnotized and be led anywhere, regardless of data proving otherwise.

A key aspect of the phenomena is that the people they identify as the leaders – the ones that can solve the problem or issue alone – they will follow that leader(s) regardless of any new information or data.
Furthermore, anybody who questions the leader’s narrative are attacked and disregarded.

There are four key components needed for an environment to experience a mass formation psychosis: lack of social bonds or decoupling of societal connections, lack of sense-making (things don’t make sense), free-floating anxiety, and free-floating psychological discontent.

Free-floating anxiety is a general sense of uneasiness that is not tied to any particular object or specific situation.

When followers start to participate in a strategy to deal with the object of anxiety, new social bonds typically emerge and people change from a highly aversive negative mental state and isolation, to the exact opposite to the extremely high-level of connectedness that exists.

The Truth About January 6th: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/insurrection-the-jan-6-footage-pelosi-does-not-want-you-to-see/

Psychosis - https://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3793.htm

The C.I.A. created the ‘Conspiracy Theory’ - https://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=14945

Are the Vaccinated harming their immune system? https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2022/01/are_the_vaccinated_harming_their_immune_systems.html

Truth Outlawed In America After Covid Strikes Down Fully Vaxxed Defense Secretary https://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3791.htm

The Jab, More Harm Than Good Powerpoint - Canadian Covid Care Alliance

https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/The-COVID-19-Inoculations-More-Harm-Than-Good-REV-Dec-16-2021.pdf

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky refutes Justice Sotomayor's statement that "over 100,000 children" are hospitalized due to COVID, with "many on ventilators": This is a flat out lie and CDC director Walensky’s response that there are 3500 and they’re all unvaxxed is a lie too.
https://bit.ly/3taLoD3

Connect with Steve:
https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
https://facebook.com/stevecloward1

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