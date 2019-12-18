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Αφήγηση τής μάχης τού Μελιγαλά
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138 views • December 18, 2019
Με ιδιαίτερη χαρά και συγκίνηση υποδεχτήκαμε στις 11.11.2019 στα γραφεία μας, την συναγωνίστρια, (μια απο τους τελευταίους επιζώντες ίσως της μάχης του Μελιγαλά), η οποία βίωσε την κομμουνιστική θηριωδία και επέζησε αυτής, στο σφαγείο του Μελιγαλά το 1944 και μας αφηγήθηκε τα γεγονότα όπως τα είδαν τα δικά της μάτια.
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