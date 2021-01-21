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Near Death Experience Reveals There is Order in [Apparent] Chaos (Amy Call)
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31 views • January 21, 2021
(Mirrored from YouTube channel IANDSvideos)
Amy Call had a profound near-death experience in 2003 as a result of an allergic reaction to medication. Amy discusses her experience and life review, where she came to understand love through its highest frequency, and the importance of forgiveness. She relates how she learned to care for herself, heal herself as well as offer information she was given regarding our planet. Amy also shares some aftereffects that occurred after her return to her body. (Source: 2014 IANDS Conference)
Learn more about near-death experiences at the International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) website http://iands.org
IANDS also offers weekly online events, sharing groups and more at https://isgo.iands.org/
Amy Call had a profound near-death experience in 2003 as a result of an allergic reaction to medication. Amy discusses her experience and life review, where she came to understand love through its highest frequency, and the importance of forgiveness. She relates how she learned to care for herself, heal herself as well as offer information she was given regarding our planet. Amy also shares some aftereffects that occurred after her return to her body. (Source: 2014 IANDS Conference)
Learn more about near-death experiences at the International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) website http://iands.org
IANDS also offers weekly online events, sharing groups and more at https://isgo.iands.org/
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