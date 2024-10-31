Palestinian Women in Zionist Dungeons, Two Fathers Ask For the Freedom of Their Daughters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation continues to detain dozens of Palestinian women from the West Bank. Palestinian female prisoners live in difficult conditions and suffer from the Zionist jailer's assault, lack of clothing, food and drink, and deprivation of rights. Interviews: Muhammad Awad, father of the prisoner Ashwaq, and Dr. Muhammad Amr, father of the prisoner Jenin.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat.
Filmed: 28/10/2024
