Featured Guest Lawrence Freeman - Africa: Economic-Political Strategies, Sovereignty & Freedom from Poverty w/ special guests Drago Bosnic & PD Lawton
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
45 followers
2 views • 4 months ago


Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/

http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Dec 5, 2024, Thursday 12:00 PM EST


Guest: Lawrence Freeman

Topic: Africa's Role in Shaping the New Global Order: Economic Growth, Geopolitical Strategies, Fight for Sovereignty and Freedom from Poverty


 https://lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com/


Bio:

Lawrence Freeman stands as a prominent political-economic analyst with over three decades of dedicated experience in Africa, particularly within the discipline of physical economics. His unwavering advocacy for authentic economic growth through the enhancement of critical infrastructure, particularly in rail transportation and electricity, underscores his commitment to the principle that economic development is a fundamental human right. By prioritizing the sovereignty of African nations, Freeman empowers local leaders to advocate for policies that center on the welfare of their citizens.


Freeman's significant contributions to economic policy span several countries, including Ethiopia, Sudan, Mali, Chad, Nigeria, the Central African Republic, and Côte d'Ivoire. He champions transformative projects such as the Transaqua initiative, aimed at revitalizing Lake Chad, and the African Union's African Integrated High-Speed Rail Network (AIHSN). Additionally, he is actively engaged in developing an African Infrastructure Development Plan inspired by Alexander Hamilton's National Bank framework.


In addition to his policy work, Freeman enriches the academic landscape by teaching African history at a Maryland institution and disseminating his insights through a multitude of scholarly articles. His proactive involvement in international media, along with advisory roles—most notably with the Lake Chad Basin Commission—further amplifies his influence. Freeman's work is not just critical; it is also inspiring, fostering a promising vision for Africa's socio-economic development, and highlighting the indispensable role that infrastructure plays in achieving sustainable growth and prosperity.




Creator Host:


Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/



Special Guest Host:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

https://t.me/CerFunhouse


Special Guest Host:

PD Lawton

https://africanagenda.net/



Co-host/s:

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/


Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path


