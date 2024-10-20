BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨GOVERNMENT COVER UP🚨 Pfizer Documents Reveal That Our Government Focused On Injuries They Knew They Were Causing Us and Not On Stopping Infection and Spread🚨🚨
 Pfizer Documents Reveal That Our Government Focused On Injuries They Knew They Were Causing Us and Not On Stopping Infection and Spread

DailyClout CEO, Naomi Wolf, in her interview with Del Bigtree on the Highwire last week, reflects on what her team has learned so far from the Pfizer documents they are continuing to release by court order.


neurological disordersinfertilitymsmiscarriagesmyocarditispulmonary embolismshiv infectionscancer casescovid-19 vaccine injury figures from the usdemyelinating diseases
