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For years to come... | Michelle Malkin
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120 views • March 07, 2021
Donald Trump won the heart and soul of the Republican party, Michelle says, and his influence will continue to lead the party into the future and away from 'RINOs.' - via Michelle Malkin Sovereign Nation, Saturdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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