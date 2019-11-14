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ALL wars are BANKERS WARS.....THEY ARE THE ENEMY AMONGST US
Traveling Truth Tour
Traveling Truth Tour
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35 views • November 14, 2019
The first 26 seconds are the most important.... It never gets publicity in Mendacious Media whose mission it is to participate in brainwashing us into believing the lies of the corporatist politicians who continue funding the illegal and unconstitutional wars for oil and the military-industrial-mercenary corporation profits, but there is such a thing as the UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice), and military personnel have the right to refuse to follow an illegal or immoral order. Military personnel have the right to refuse to participate in war crimes (which the Iraq invasion and occupation was/is, which torture is)

These are a just a few of the many Native Sons and Daughters who are educating and uniting on a solution to end the Lies and corruption - Thank you all for being part of the Creation of our FIRST Constitution - removing the shackles of the BNA ACT and the Indian ACT

Anyone interested in Donations for the Tour may e-transfer to this email- [email protected]

HO CANADA http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/2019/08/never-have-so-many-known-so-little_29.html

Travelling Truth Tour - The Myth is Canada - Native Sons and Daughter Unite to save their Countries

As we explained the Native Sons and Daughters united together we are Sovereign and to create an amazing Constitution together to remove the corrupt BNA Act and Indian Act so all may live in peace, prosperity for future generations -

- Why we are Creating a True Constitution - Learn more about this amazing Document - here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9nY59HTZ_A



"I have always contended, for reasons too long to enumerate here,that it [Canada] has not become either a confederationor a federal union."

[Dr. Ollivier, in a personal letter to Mr. Kuhl, May 30th, 1936]

http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/2019/03/canada-country-without-constitution.html

Never Have so Many Known so Little About so Much

HO, CANADA ! by R. Rogers Smith, ( Chief Wapanatak )

Canada is merely a geographical expression, not a political entity, says R. Rogers Smith, long-time battler

for the right of Canadians to vote as Canadians, a right he claims they have never possessed.

In his final chapter the author proposes a “ do-it-yourself ” method whereby the individual Canadian can assert this right.

Writing often in a style, which has brought consternation to officialdom, R. Rogers Smith blends a scholar’s knowledge of Canada’s political history with a formidable array of facts, which cannot be disputed.

https://bcfreedom.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/ho-canada.pdf
Keywords
governmentcanadabna actde factode juredallas hillsconstitutional conventionsthe myth is canadatravelling truth tourindian act
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