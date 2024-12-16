Planned Event The Truth About NJ’s Drone ‘UFOs'

THE BEHAVIOR OPS MANUAL: https://a.co/d/dPDTTom

Recent UFO and drone sightings over New Jersey have sparked a wave of speculation—but what if this isn’t about aliens at all? As a PSYOPS expert, I’ll break down how to spot the signs of a psychological operation (psyop) and uncover whether these events are part of a larger, planned agenda. Are these sightings a cover-up, a distraction, or something even more sinister? Watch as we expose the truth behind these mysterious lights in the sky and dive into the tactics used to manipulate public perception. Don’t let yourself be fooled. The truth might be closer than you think.

🔍 Topics Covered:

UFO sightings vs. drone activity in NJ

How to recognize a psyop in action

Signs this could be a staged event

The bigger agenda behind UFO narratives

Please note that the content provided in this broadcast is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, medical, financial, or professional advice. No material in this communication establishes any form of professional relationship that is privileged or confidential. The insights and opinions expressed herein solely reflect the personal views of the speaker based on his extensive expertise and academic background in his field of study. These are purely personal opinions and should not be taken as direct statements of fact about any individuals, whether stated explicitly or implied. Any opinion shared in this broadcast is drawn from referenced material specific to this publication only. Remember, what's discussed here are perspectives—not claims of fact. Copyright and all rights reserved.

