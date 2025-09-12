Charlie Kirk’s Assassination—An URGENT WARNING for America

Charlie Kirk’s assassination was not just the murder of a man — it was a public execution designed to traumatize the nation. This kind of event follows a dark blueprint we’ve seen throughout history, where nations are intentionally broken down through three stages: first isolation, then synchronized chaos, and finally civil war or authoritarian reset. In tonight’s show, I expose this pattern, drawing from history to show how the same tactics that destroyed past nations are being used against America right now. From the breakdown of family and community, to the daily barrage of violence and fear, to the rising calls for civil war, the pieces are all in place. This is an urgent warning for every American: if we don’t recognize what’s happening and prepare ourselves — mentally, spiritually, and physically — we risk being driven into the very collapse that our enemies want. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!