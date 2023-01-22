Create New Account
LITP: 041 YOUR CONSENT - A 'Person' Has No Body
The One Lesson
Living In The Private Series: YOUR CONSENT - A 'Person' Has No Body. In the imaginary world of legal fiction commerce – and all commerce is legal fiction, a ‘person’ is always an artificial ‘legal person’ of one kind or another legally generated.

YOUR CONSENT . . . LITP: 040

A ‘PERSON’ HAS NO BODY . . . LITP: 041

THE PARTS OF A CONTRACT . . . LITP: 042

NULL AND VOID CONTRACTS  . . . LITP: 042

REBUT THE PRESUMPTION . . . LITP: 043

THE POWER OF WORDS  . . . LITP: 044


Keywords
legalconsentlawful

