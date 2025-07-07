BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Music Video Watch Party 4 | Sound Sampling Sessions & Analysis of 15 Song Selections!
2 views • 1 day ago

Another epic watch party & analysis of 15 music videos showcased from everyone's suggestions who were on the panel.


Official Website: https://soundpath.org

Join our Telegram group forum: https://t.me/+AVme8Dly5MU0OTg5

Fundraiser to help pay for featured artists for this free event: https://www.givesendgo.com/soundpathtofreedom


Tracklist in order


-Consciousness Rising ((AwakenYaMind Mix)) Streetstrut by Maker ft. Andrea Fioré, Mark Passio, Manly P Hall & Sethikus Boza

-River of Light Music Video by Marja West-Episode 3

-Kabaka Pyramid ft. Damian Marley - Red Gold and Green

-Dance With The Devil - Immortal Technique

-Selfhelp - Morphology ft. Wormhole

-Lady Ann - Informer (Heavenless Riddim)

-Jah9 - Jungle

-DISL AUTOMATIC - EYES WIDE OPEN (PROD. BY VeCITY)

-Macka B - Children Children

-KRS-One - Open Your (((I)))

-River of Light Music - Marja West

-Too Deep by Tiye Phoenix

-Luminous Lodge - Illuminati Congo

-Jah9 - Brothers (Jussbuss Acoustic)

-Kabaka Pyramid - Worldwide Love

reactionworldmusicraphip hopmusic videossoundpath to freedomconscious musicanalysis of songs
