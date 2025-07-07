Music Video Watch Party 4 | Sound Sampling Sessions & Analysis of 15 Song Selections!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another epic watch party & analysis of 15 music videos showcased from everyone's suggestions who were on the panel.
Official Website: https://soundpath.org
Join our Telegram group forum: https://t.me/+AVme8Dly5MU0OTg5
Fundraiser to help pay for featured artists for this free event: https://www.givesendgo.com/soundpathtofreedom
Tracklist in order
-Consciousness Rising ((AwakenYaMind Mix)) Streetstrut by Maker ft. Andrea Fioré, Mark Passio, Manly P Hall & Sethikus Boza
-River of Light Music Video by Marja West-Episode 3
-Kabaka Pyramid ft. Damian Marley - Red Gold and Green
-Dance With The Devil - Immortal Technique
-Selfhelp - Morphology ft. Wormhole
-Lady Ann - Informer (Heavenless Riddim)
-Jah9 - Jungle
-DISL AUTOMATIC - EYES WIDE OPEN (PROD. BY VeCITY)
-Macka B - Children Children
-KRS-One - Open Your (((I)))
-River of Light Music - Marja West
-Too Deep by Tiye Phoenix
-Luminous Lodge - Illuminati Congo
-Jah9 - Brothers (Jussbuss Acoustic)
-Kabaka Pyramid - Worldwide Love