Genesis 16: Hagar, Ishmael, And The Birth Of Conflict

In this powerful episode of The Last Christian Radio Show, Host David Paxton together with JD Williams dive deep into Genesis 16, uncovering the dramatic story of Hagar and Ishmael.

A chapter that forever shaped the course of world history. What began as Sarah’s impatience with God’s promise to Abraham led to a decision that birthed generations of conflict, stretching from the ancient deserts of Canaan to the Middle East of today.

This study explores how human attempts to fulfill divine promises always lead to struggle. How the God Who Sees (El Roi) extended compassion to the broken and forgotten, and how the line between flesh and Spirit still defines humanity’s spiritual battle. Through prophetic insight and biblical truth, the hosts reveal how God redeems even our failures, proving His faithfulness to every generation.

Join us as we uncover the eternal lessons of trust, timing, and divine purpose. Reminding believers that while man’s plans lead to turmoil, God’s covenant always stands unbroken.

