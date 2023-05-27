The “China Initiative” should be put back in place, because the goal of this initiative has always been fighting against the CCP rather than targeting the Chinese people

https://gettr.com/post/p2hzn409072

5/23/2023 【Hearing of the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence】The “China Initiative”, which was launched in 2018 but ended by Matthew G. Olsen in 2022, should be put back in place, because the goal of this initiative has always been fighting against the CCP rather than targeting the Chinese people

#Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/23/2023 【美国众议院反恐、执法和情报小组听证会】2018年的“中共行动计划”在2022年被副检察长马修·奥尔森解散了，这个行动计划应该恢复，而且其目的是抗击中共，而非任何形式的反华排华

#中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



