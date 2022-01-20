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BORIS JOHNSON ANNOUNCES END TO TYRANNICAL COVID RESTRICTIONS! BUT FOR HOW LONG?
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20 views • January 20, 2022
Restrictions including COVID-19 passes, mask mandates, and work-from-home requirements will be removed in England, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/england-ends-all-covid-passports-mask-mandates-work-restrictions/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/england-ends-all-covid-passports-mask-mandates-work-restrictions/
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