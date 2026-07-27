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TimeLine pt. 3 'They Live' - the Continuation
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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What you call government is NOT=no way! IT is a corporation which is dead=an Alien [to the Forum] entity: a fake which is foreign. This is why THEY don't want "UFO Disclosure!"

The Sunglasses from the 1988 classic movie: 'They Live' give one the ability to see/awaken to TimeLine #1: PERSONS. TL #1: Might makes right! TL #2: Law makes right. TL #1: Criminals run the show & give other fellow criminals a free Pass. THEY go against people who do not OBEY with Civil Compliance. TL #1: 2-dimensional paper Patents change most people's DNA; so PERSONS can be owned by the ELITE. TL #2: Man elevating back to "Walking with God" & not having to die.* And I don't mean walking with the Zionist ELITE who want us to treat/obey THEM & THEIR mercenaries as gods!

Man has to retrace his "Fall from The Garden" & correct his status or he will Fall further under the SPELL of entrapment on 3-dimensional Earth. 2-3% of people will have to Awaken & Record their status correction or civilization is doomed. Please, 3% don't wait & do nothing, so the Sun has to Re-Set us/the Planet.

Mandela's 2nd body double so affected TimeLIne #2 that it caused TL #1 to be strengthened. Just like "NASA went to the Moon" hoax strengthened/solidified TL #1.

*Presently, we must be soul ferried between reincarnations & you forget this!

﻿The Day They blew up the World's free energy forever - Nobody questioned the Reason: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nonxd3Y4P6c

https://rumble.com/v46upvr-the-tartarian-empire-2-remnant-power.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

#5942. International Public Notice: Outlawing and De-Legalizing War for Profit http://annavonreitz.com/outlawingwarforprofit.pdf

July 23 Anna:

https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/play/wCV-VQ869cIGRSwt5sAFdqnI

The 13 Families Who Inherited Tartaria's Food Forests:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7oUEEulhxY

Keywords
alienufoelitepalestinegovernmenttesladisclosureawakencorporationcorporatocracymandelathey livelebanontime linecentral bankmercenarycarrington
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