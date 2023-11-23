Create New Account
They abandoned HIM like trash! The hungry and beaten horse could not stand on its feet.. The scene
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Struggling Animals


Oct 27, 2023


To the point of tears. A beaten and hungry horse was left on the brink of life and death, but finds hope thanks to an incredible rescue mission..


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZON8sdH5CIw

Keywords
rescuehorsehungryabandonedbeatenstruggling animalsunable to stand

