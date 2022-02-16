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Ron Hood & Candice Keller: The Hand of God Is The Only Thing That Is Going to Save Ohio!
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46 views • February 16, 2022
This is the first time I have ever found candidates for public office who understand the spiritual warfare over our nation- that vain is the help of man, but with God there is nothing we can't do- no battle that can't be won. "I'm not running against Mike Dewine," Ron says- but rather, that the governor seat in Ohio is being held spiritually and nothing but the hand of God is going to unseat it. Former Ohio Representatives Ron Hood and Candice Keller, are approaching the Ohio gubernatorial race with the power of God, on their face before God in prayer, everyday- if every politician in America did that, we'd be in a far different state of this union.
Read more: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/ron-hood-candice-keller-the-hand-of-god-is-the-only-thing-that-is-going-to-save-ohio/Resistance Chicks
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abortionthe constitutionmike lindellheartbeat billohio governor racedr frankjoe blystonecandice kellerron hoodjim renaccijoe knopp
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