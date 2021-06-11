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Tucker Carlson - "Vaccine" Heart Inflammation in Young Men - 150,000 will have permanent Condition
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540 views • June 11, 2021
Mirrored from Fox News.
For those following this from the beginning, none of this is a surprise. The adverse effects are so bad and fast that this whole plan of Worldwide vaccination and control is unravelling. Thanks to people like Tucker and many others that report the truth.
For those following this from the beginning, none of this is a surprise. The adverse effects are so bad and fast that this whole plan of Worldwide vaccination and control is unravelling. Thanks to people like Tucker and many others that report the truth.
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