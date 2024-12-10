Mayor Ashford Defeats the Four Horseman - Cliff Schrader and Ken Harris

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Former City Council members Cliff Schrader and Ken Harris share their insights with Eileen about the historical swearing-in ceremony of Mayor Anita Ashford. Also they are both endorsing Brian Farquhar to fill the vacant seat and they lay out a plan of action to make it happen.





