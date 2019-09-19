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Terrorism, Welfare Fraud and Ilhan Omar
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305 views • September 19, 2019
The other Portland (Maine) also has a problem. Not Antifa terrorists but ”refugees” (who travel a circuitous route of 12,000 miles) overwhelming the welfare & education system. But there’s also welfare fraud in Australia (like that in “Little Mogadishu” Minnesota) supporting a global network of Somali terrorists. Mainstream media & govt go to great lengths to cover it up.
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