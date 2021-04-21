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What must I do to inherit eternal life ? ( Luke 18.18 )
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80 views • April 21, 2021
Hi this video was made originally for YouTube but YouTube keeps blocking its upload somehow so I’m posting it here ( so you may have to put up with sideways image as made original for YouTube) it’s a teaching about Jesus and how we can attain eternal life in heaven with God also this video includes the salvation prayer at the end if you want to give your life to Jesus Christ today.God bless.
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