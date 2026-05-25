China's Energy Diversification and Scalability, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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While the West struggles with rising energy costs and strained infrastructure, China continues scaling massive power projects through diversification—hydro, solar, coal, wind, and nuclear. In the global AI race, energy capacity may become the defining advantage shaping economic and technological dominance for decades ahead.
#China #AI #Energy #Technology #Infrastructure #GlobalCompetition #DataCenters #Future
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