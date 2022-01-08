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Bill Gates Laughs While Discussing BioTerrorism
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84 views • January 08, 2022
Lord Gates giggles while talking about future bioterror attacks.
Sources Cited:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/breaking-proof-cdc-changed-definition-vaccine-prior-definition-allowed-people-claim-covid-19-vaccine-not-vaccine/
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/06/16/researcher-we-made-a-big-mistake-on-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-22-mrna-vaccines-weaken-immune-system-cause-cancer.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-releases-more-data-adverse-reactions-pfizer-vaccine
https://dcdirtylaundry.com/dr-mercola-fully-vaccinated-is-never-going-to-happen-control-system-will-require-constant-covid-shots/
https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-warns-of-coming-bioterrorist-pandemic-if-governments-do-not-comply/
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/media-center/press-releases/1999/02/aboutuspr990211
https://theparadise.ng/excess-deaths-in-2021-point-to-depopulation-agenda/
https://elifesciences.org/articles/69336
https://www.healthdata.org/special-analysis/estimation-excess-mortality-due-covid-19-and-scalars-reported-covid-19-deaths
Disclaimer: All images, information, videos, etc. used are strictly for the purposes of commentary, education, news reporting, and review. All medical information is not meant to take the place of decisions made between you and your personal physician.
Sources Cited:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/breaking-proof-cdc-changed-definition-vaccine-prior-definition-allowed-people-claim-covid-19-vaccine-not-vaccine/
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/06/16/researcher-we-made-a-big-mistake-on-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-22-mrna-vaccines-weaken-immune-system-cause-cancer.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fda-releases-more-data-adverse-reactions-pfizer-vaccine
https://dcdirtylaundry.com/dr-mercola-fully-vaccinated-is-never-going-to-happen-control-system-will-require-constant-covid-shots/
https://newspunch.com/bill-gates-warns-of-coming-bioterrorist-pandemic-if-governments-do-not-comply/
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/media-center/press-releases/1999/02/aboutuspr990211
https://theparadise.ng/excess-deaths-in-2021-point-to-depopulation-agenda/
https://elifesciences.org/articles/69336
https://www.healthdata.org/special-analysis/estimation-excess-mortality-due-covid-19-and-scalars-reported-covid-19-deaths
Disclaimer: All images, information, videos, etc. used are strictly for the purposes of commentary, education, news reporting, and review. All medical information is not meant to take the place of decisions made between you and your personal physician.
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