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DR ANDREW KAUFMAN - RESIST & ACT FOR FREEDOM - Trafalgar Square 9/19/2020
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68 views • September 26, 2020
This is a 4K recording of Dr Andrew Kaufman in Trafalgar Square in London on the 19th September 2020 at the Resist & Act for Freedom rally
Mirrored - Oracle Films - https://youtu.be/IjrSR8XbQH4
Mirrored - Oracle Films - https://youtu.be/IjrSR8XbQH4
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