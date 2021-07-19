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A manufactured illusion. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 7/9/21 (AWESOME information on COVID)
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652 views • July 19, 2021
This is a must watch. Dr Martin is very clear and has all the fine details on the beginning of what we call the Novel virus COVID. This is bombshell info.
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