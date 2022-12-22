Arizona Trial, take back our country, Florida school boards, and more

Lewis Herms joins the show today and we've been watching the trial in Arizona today and we talk about what we're seeing and what we expect to see as this trial wraps up tomorrow!

Plus Gina Frystak popped in to tell us about meeting General Flynn yesterday and get us up to speed on the latest in Florida school boards, child protective services, and what YOU can do to change all of it for the better!

Plus: What can I do to help take back our country?

Lewis Herms is passionately focused on giving you the tools, strategies, and motivation to get into the fight.

He is also about to launch the 3rd tour in the Truth Tour series and will share the latest updates on the tour which starts on January 14, 2023!

To get tickets to the Truth Tour now, go to https://truthtour.net

Follow Renegade Media on Telegram: https://t.me/renegademedia