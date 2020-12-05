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Covid Has Exhausted the US, Dark Winter Coming, Earth Changes, and More 12.05.2020
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1191 views • December 05, 2020
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
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Covid-19 has already exhausted the US. And it's only the start of a dark and deadly winter
Submitted by David
Continue reading: https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/04/us/covid-19-winter-doctors-nurses-funeral-food/index.html
Related:
When can I get a coronavirus vaccine?
54 million Americans are going hungry. Here's how you can make sure you eat
WH task force tells health officials to take matters into their own hands if state and local Covid-19 rules are too lax
Why vaccinate our most frail? Odd vote out shows the dilemma
There's a light at the end of the tunnel, but coming months will be Covid-19 'worst-case scenario,' expert says
--
FDA Career Staff Are Delaying the Vaccine As Thousands of Americans Die
Continue reading: https://thedispatch.com/p/fda-career-staff-are-delaying-the
Dr. Martin Makary M.D. contact info: http://apps.pathology.jhu.edu/blogs/pancreas/?page_id=22
--
Experts warn mRNA vaccines could cause irreversible genetic damage
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-03-mrna-vaccines-genetic-damage.html
--
Top Scientist Warns Covid-19 Vaccine Road 'To Your Doom'
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc9887ea232215ddef1ed44
--
WH task force tells health officials to take matters into their own hands if state and local Covid-19 rules are too lax
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/03/politics/white-house-coronavirus-task-force-state-recommendations/index.html
--
US Covid-19 hospitalizations set another daunting record at 100,667
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/03/health/us-coronavirus-thursday/index.html
--
People faced with several vaccine options might end up choosing none
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-04-too-many-coronavirus-vaccines.html#
--
Nurses Nationwide Planning Boycott Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Submitted by Marv
Watch video: https://79days.news/watch?id=5fcaeeb328f4876265273a43
--
A Slippery Slope: Could Climate Change Lead to More Landslides?
https://eos.org/features/a-slippery-slope-could-climate-change-lead-to-more-landslides
--
Iceberg A-68A Nears South Georgia
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147535/iceberg-a-68a-nears-south-georgia
--
Honduras president seeks assistance, warns of increased migration in wake of devastating hurricanes
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/the_americas/honduras-requests-tps-status-trump-administration/2020/12/04/22a076d8-35ad-11eb-8d38-6aea1adb3839_story.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-04-situation-update-dec-4th-offensive-cyber-warfare-mechanisms.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-04-cdc-all-powerful-government-agency-privately-funded-network.html
--
https://nandrin.blogs.sudinfo.be/archive/2020/12/04/la-majorite-des-malades-de-la-1ere-vague-ont-perdu-leur-immu-316377.html
--
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/12/04/coronavirus-covid-live-updates-us/
--
Joe Biden: Covid vaccination in US will not be mandatory
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-55193939
--
https://hub.jhu.edu/2020/11/20/could-coronavirus-vaccines-become-mandatory/
--
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/coronavirus-news-roundup-november-28-december-4/
--
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-immunizations-moscow-coronavirus-pandemic-vladimir-putin-a814654e46118a8698eb815a4bdad343
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
Terral03.com Full Feature Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
---
Covid-19 has already exhausted the US. And it's only the start of a dark and deadly winter
Submitted by David
Continue reading: https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/04/us/covid-19-winter-doctors-nurses-funeral-food/index.html
Related:
When can I get a coronavirus vaccine?
54 million Americans are going hungry. Here's how you can make sure you eat
WH task force tells health officials to take matters into their own hands if state and local Covid-19 rules are too lax
Why vaccinate our most frail? Odd vote out shows the dilemma
There's a light at the end of the tunnel, but coming months will be Covid-19 'worst-case scenario,' expert says
--
FDA Career Staff Are Delaying the Vaccine As Thousands of Americans Die
Continue reading: https://thedispatch.com/p/fda-career-staff-are-delaying-the
Dr. Martin Makary M.D. contact info: http://apps.pathology.jhu.edu/blogs/pancreas/?page_id=22
--
Experts warn mRNA vaccines could cause irreversible genetic damage
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-03-mrna-vaccines-genetic-damage.html
--
Top Scientist Warns Covid-19 Vaccine Road 'To Your Doom'
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fc9887ea232215ddef1ed44
--
WH task force tells health officials to take matters into their own hands if state and local Covid-19 rules are too lax
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/03/politics/white-house-coronavirus-task-force-state-recommendations/index.html
--
US Covid-19 hospitalizations set another daunting record at 100,667
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/03/health/us-coronavirus-thursday/index.html
--
People faced with several vaccine options might end up choosing none
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-04-too-many-coronavirus-vaccines.html#
--
Nurses Nationwide Planning Boycott Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Submitted by Marv
Watch video: https://79days.news/watch?id=5fcaeeb328f4876265273a43
--
A Slippery Slope: Could Climate Change Lead to More Landslides?
https://eos.org/features/a-slippery-slope-could-climate-change-lead-to-more-landslides
--
Iceberg A-68A Nears South Georgia
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147535/iceberg-a-68a-nears-south-georgia
--
Honduras president seeks assistance, warns of increased migration in wake of devastating hurricanes
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/the_americas/honduras-requests-tps-status-trump-administration/2020/12/04/22a076d8-35ad-11eb-8d38-6aea1adb3839_story.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-04-situation-update-dec-4th-offensive-cyber-warfare-mechanisms.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-04-cdc-all-powerful-government-agency-privately-funded-network.html
--
https://nandrin.blogs.sudinfo.be/archive/2020/12/04/la-majorite-des-malades-de-la-1ere-vague-ont-perdu-leur-immu-316377.html
--
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/12/04/coronavirus-covid-live-updates-us/
--
Joe Biden: Covid vaccination in US will not be mandatory
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-55193939
--
https://hub.jhu.edu/2020/11/20/could-coronavirus-vaccines-become-mandatory/
--
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/coronavirus-news-roundup-november-28-december-4/
--
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-immunizations-moscow-coronavirus-pandemic-vladimir-putin-a814654e46118a8698eb815a4bdad343
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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