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ThePatriotNurse: Real Talk: How they Fight and What You Can Expect- Intimidation Tactics
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341 views • August 13, 2021
Posted 12August2021: In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses tactics for forcing compliance.
Over the past decades, the healthcare industry in the United States has undergone a fundamental and troubling transformation in the quality and core characteristics of healthcare workers. This shift has brought Marxist ideology into healthcare.
Exemption information: https://www.nvic.org Spiritual Warfare. Very Bad people use Useful Idiots to do what they want. Informed Consent, Corporate Fascism, Being denied Healthcare services, Ask HR very boringly for exemption form, Siege warfare, Prepping, Children Services, Homeschooling,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Over the past decades, the healthcare industry in the United States has undergone a fundamental and troubling transformation in the quality and core characteristics of healthcare workers. This shift has brought Marxist ideology into healthcare.
Exemption information: https://www.nvic.org Spiritual Warfare. Very Bad people use Useful Idiots to do what they want. Informed Consent, Corporate Fascism, Being denied Healthcare services, Ask HR very boringly for exemption form, Siege warfare, Prepping, Children Services, Homeschooling,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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