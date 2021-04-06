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Georgia V. Woke Major League Baseball - can't just Play Ball
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81 views • April 06, 2021
Major League Baseball can't just stick to what it does great, BASEBALL!! No, they have to try to shame and pressure Georgia out of their COMMON SENSE voter laws. So they pulled an All-Star game from Atlanta. Let's see what Officer Tatum, Shapiro, Knowles, and Dusty Friday have to say...
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Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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