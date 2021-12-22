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VIDEO: The Spectrum Of Corruption - How Secrets And Conspiracies Are Possible
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30 views • December 22, 2021
A MUST SHARE for the conspiracy skeptic!
This insightful, well-researched video from YouTuber Red Sampson breaks down the science of how corruption is kept secret in large organizations.
Do you have a friend or family member who doubts your information by saying:
"But how could so many people keep a secret?"
This video offers a compelling and reality-based framework for how a monster like Epstein, for instance, can operate in the shadows successfully for years.
Check out Red Sampson's YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwM1GNgVU8zwctedKxtoUWA/featured
https://www.banned.video/
Hot Videos
This insightful, well-researched video from YouTuber Red Sampson breaks down the science of how corruption is kept secret in large organizations.
Do you have a friend or family member who doubts your information by saying:
"But how could so many people keep a secret?"
This video offers a compelling and reality-based framework for how a monster like Epstein, for instance, can operate in the shadows successfully for years.
Check out Red Sampson's YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwM1GNgVU8zwctedKxtoUWA/featured
https://www.banned.video/
Hot Videos
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