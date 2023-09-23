5G & Covid Shots... Deadly Combination!!!

Everyone knows now that the covid shots are bioweapons... created and used by the WEF Globalist via their mouthpiece of the World Health Organization (W.H.O.)

A whistleblower with the W.H.O. exposed the fact that they will be pushing more and more shots (of course containing the Graphene Hydroxide, spike proteins and other pathogens). Always preempted first by the media (also controlled by the WEF globalist) stating a new variant has arrived. This is a bunch of bull crap. Forgive my French. It is ALL a Trojan horse to usher in their TOTAL CONTROL OVER THE WORLD... or as their puppets, the world leaders, love to say... "The New World Order".

We are living in the last days right before the rapture of the saints/believers in Christ.

Get rid of your cell phones... use landline phones IF they are still available in your area. Also move to country with a water well and a garden. Learn how to live like your ancestors did. If they did it... you can too. Go with likeminded people. Be safe and prepare... both physically and mostly spiritually... for the coming of the Lord draws near!

ALL the SIGNS are Here... for the rapture... then after 7 years of hell on earth Christ will return... this time all the way down to earth... not as a suffering servant bruised, beaten and crucified... But He will return as Revelation says with eyes like fire, his countenance like the Sun, His hair as white as wool, His feet like burned brass. HE IS RETURNING AS KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS TO REIGN AND RULE FROM JERUSALEM FOR 1000 YEARS AKA THE MILLINIEL REIGN OF CHRIST!

But all the unbelievers, the fearful, the corrupted ones, the sexually immoral and all those who continue, without repentance, to speak lies (for their father is the father of lies... satan) will not inherit the Kingdom of God.

Therefore, guard your heart, discern the times... and abide in Christ. Read the Word... and pray... for God hears the humble but rejects the prideful.

We have little time left. All the signs have been fulfilled that Christ spoke of in Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21. He said when you see all these things KNOW that your redemption is near.







