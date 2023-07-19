Do you have to pay taxes on gold you find? - Explained!

→ Get FREE GOLD coin when opening a Gold IRA: 👉 https://geni.us/FreeGoldGuide

→ Our #1 recommended Gold IRA firm: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/augusta-precious-metals-review/

---

Finding gold by coincidence doesn’t happen every day. It’s a valuable commodity often stored in secured facilities or banks.

But what if you do come across some of the precious metals by chance?

Are you obliged to report it to the authorities? If yes, who would you have to declare it to?

We’ll answer the common questions people have when they claim to have unearthed high-valued treasures somewhere in their backyard or while they are traveling.

---

→ Full article: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/do-you-pay-taxes-on-found-gold/

→ Does the government track gold purchases video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSMSQTe2xm4

---

Disclaimer & Disclosure statements:

Gold & Silver Central is for informational and educational purposes only and does not offer any personal financial advice. Please note that past performance does not guarantee future results, and always consult with a financial advisor before making any decisions.

We are also viewer-supported and may be compensated from the links above (at no additional cost to you). Click here to learn more: https://goldandsilvercentral.com/affiliate-disclosure/