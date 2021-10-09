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Train the Prophets 09/10/2021
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10 views • September 10, 2021
Prophet Leslie Johnson is co-founder alongside her husband, Stan Johnson, of The Prophecy Club. Leslie’s greatest desire is to help the Saints of God to understand the Gift of the Prophet ministry. Because she has allowed God to use her, many marriages have been healed, men and women have been set free from bondages and hurts. She presents truth with humor and sincerity. Her desire is to see the children of God equipped to work in ministry. Please like, share and subscribe to her page: Train the Prophets
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