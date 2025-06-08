© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nick Fuentes goes off on critics who say his opposition to Israel is “third worldism.”
“These left wing Jews in our country have been prosecuting the war on White people for 30 years in the universities. (…) They play both sides because they're looking out for themselves.”
