DEL’S DEBUT WITH DR. DREW
Published Yesterday
Feb 3, 2023


In a bucket list moment this week, Del was a guest on the Ask Dr. Drew Podcast to discuss and sometimes debate the serious problems around the COVID restrictions and mandates, and the vaccine program. Also, take a look back at the classic ‘Pertussis Monkey Demonstration’ from 2019, where Del broke down why the DTaP vaccine makes you the Big Bad Wolf.


#AskDrDrew #DTaP #BigBadLiar #BigBadWolf #DrDrew


POSTED: February 3, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v288y8w-dels-debut-with-dr.-drew.html

Keywords
healthvaccinemedicinedel bigtreemandatesdtappertussisrestrictionscoviddr drewask dr drewbig bad wolfbig bad liar

