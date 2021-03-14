© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cuban Missile Crisis Childhood Reflections
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • March 14, 2021
Cuban Missile Crisis Childhood Reflections
Vivid Childhood Reflections of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Drop Drills, Fallout Shelters
Share your memories in the comments.
dr Meno reflects on his childhood trauma during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October of1962.
He remembers the drop drills routinely done in grammer school.
The air raid sirens going off every Friday at 10 am.
The massive panic buying at Fedco Stores in the San Fernando Valley.
The location of the air raid siren in his neighborhood.
The family prep for the exodus escape from Smell A.
The news reports.
The fear in the general public.
The "B"movie by Ray Milland, Panic in Year Zero.
The Twilight Zone episode, The Shelter.
Panic In The Year Zero (1962) American Nuclear Holocaust [full movie]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSGEiXO5894
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panic_in_Year_Zero!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cuban_Missile_Crisis
Music score, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Two Tribes, Annihilation Remix.
Two Tribes Annihilation Remix With Nuclear Themed Gallery.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-gfridNpsI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZa9hCBcv-k
13 days pt 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InpqPlmHvFQ
13 days pt 1
Cuban Missile Crisis: DEFCON 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUMZDtpErcI
originally published on boobtube on July 1 2015
Vivid Childhood Reflections of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Drop Drills, Fallout Shelters
Share your memories in the comments.
dr Meno reflects on his childhood trauma during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October of1962.
He remembers the drop drills routinely done in grammer school.
The air raid sirens going off every Friday at 10 am.
The massive panic buying at Fedco Stores in the San Fernando Valley.
The location of the air raid siren in his neighborhood.
The family prep for the exodus escape from Smell A.
The news reports.
The fear in the general public.
The "B"movie by Ray Milland, Panic in Year Zero.
The Twilight Zone episode, The Shelter.
Panic In The Year Zero (1962) American Nuclear Holocaust [full movie]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSGEiXO5894
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panic_in_Year_Zero!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cuban_Missile_Crisis
Music score, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Two Tribes, Annihilation Remix.
Two Tribes Annihilation Remix With Nuclear Themed Gallery.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-gfridNpsI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZa9hCBcv-k
13 days pt 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InpqPlmHvFQ
13 days pt 1
Cuban Missile Crisis: DEFCON 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUMZDtpErcI
originally published on boobtube on July 1 2015
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.