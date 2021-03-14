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Cuban Missile Crisis Childhood Reflections
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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2 views • March 14, 2021
Cuban Missile Crisis Childhood Reflections

Vivid Childhood Reflections of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Drop Drills, Fallout Shelters
Share your memories in the comments.
dr Meno reflects on his childhood trauma during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October of1962.
He remembers the drop drills routinely done in grammer school.
The air raid sirens going off every Friday at 10 am.
The massive panic buying at Fedco Stores in the San Fernando Valley.
The location of the air raid siren in his neighborhood.
The family prep for the exodus escape from Smell A.
The news reports.
The fear in the general public.
The "B"movie by Ray Milland, Panic in Year Zero.
The Twilight Zone episode, The Shelter.

Panic In The Year Zero (1962) American Nuclear Holocaust [full movie]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSGEiXO5894

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panic_in_Year_Zero!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cuban_Missile_Crisis

Music score, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Two Tribes, Annihilation Remix.
Two Tribes Annihilation Remix With Nuclear Themed Gallery.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-gfridNpsI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZa9hCBcv-k
13 days pt 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InpqPlmHvFQ
13 days pt 1

Cuban Missile Crisis: DEFCON 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUMZDtpErcI

originally published on boobtube on July 1 2015
Keywords
childrenrussiamisslecrisicubansixtieskenedy
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