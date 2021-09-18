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Wild Brawl Breaks Out at New York City Restaurant After Group Asked to Show Proof of Vaccination Before Being Allowed Inside. Video shows Carmine's
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170 views • September 18, 2021
I have heard that the revolution has begun in USA.... I guess these videos are confirming people are starting to rise up now. It will only get worse from here on out.
Wild Brawl Breaks Out at New York City Restaurant After Group Asked to Show Proof of Vaccination Before Being Allowed Inside. Video shows Carmine's hostess being assaulted over NYC COVID vaccine requirement.
Wild Brawl Breaks Out at New York City Restaurant After Group Asked to Show Proof of Vaccination Before Being Allowed Inside. Video shows Carmine's hostess being assaulted over NYC COVID vaccine requirement.
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