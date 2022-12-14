On the rehabilitation of severely wounded fighters

RT channel published (https://t.me/rybar/41958) the first episode of the film about the already media-famous Russian Marines with call signs Struna, Rokot and Boyka.

Each lost a leg because of severe wounds, but none of them lost heart. The help of medical specialists from the Defense Ministry played a major role in this.

A prosthetist named Ibrahim, who lost a limb in the terrorist attack in Stavropol in 2010, worked with all the servicemen. He understood the plight of the wounded men better than anyone else, and tried to provide the Marines with the most comfortable prosthetics, taking into account their individual characteristics.

But the most striking thing is the spirits of Struna, Rokot and Boyka. They are genuinely smiling, laughing and even joking about their injuries. At the same time all are already walking and even shooting at the firing ranges independently, albeit not without some difficulties.

And this is good: although the servicemen were severely injured, they were not thrown out of life. As loud as it sounds, the state has not abandoned the Russian soldiers in their plight and has actually helped them with their rehabilitation.

And I really want this attitude to be extended to all those who were injured on the front and on the home front.

🔻 At the same time the success of recovery of seriously injured servicemen also depends on society itself. In interviews, all three Marines emphasize that words of support from family, friends, co-workers and people helped them at the most difficult time. And the help from ordinary people on the street and the absence of contemptuous glances made them realize even more that life goes on.

And even with just one sincere kind attitude every resident of the country can make a huge contribution to the rehabilitation of the disabled fighters.