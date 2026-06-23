The War on Natural Health and Human Wellness, an interview with Inesa Ponomariovaite

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The interview raises a bigger question: why are natural health solutions facing increasing obstacles while chronic illness continues to rise? Inessa and Mike Adams call for greater awareness, education, and access to plant-based wellness options that support healthier communities.
#NaturalHealth #HealthFreedom #Wellness #HolisticHealth #CBD #Hemp #AlternativeMedicine #InessasHemp
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4:40End Screen