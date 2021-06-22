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13 Truth Telling STICKERS From The WHITE ROSE Group on Telegram, with Commentary (6/22 show clip)
Evan Talks
Evan Talks
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111 views • June 22, 2021
The White Rose is an action group on Telegram who print stickers with messages to wake up the people. They give away their free sticker designs with instructions on how to find the right label printer and start printing their stickers. People then post photographs of the stickers all over the world.

"Sticker Actions" are a creative type of activism and can do a lot of good in this era of censorship and media propaganda.

You can join the white rose group on telegram at t.me/jointhewhiterose

Stay tuned to The Evan J Livestream daily M - F for more great featured stories from truth tellers on Telegram and other uncensored platforms.

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