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13 Truth Telling STICKERS From The WHITE ROSE Group on Telegram, with Commentary (6/22 show clip)
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111 views • June 22, 2021
The White Rose is an action group on Telegram who print stickers with messages to wake up the people. They give away their free sticker designs with instructions on how to find the right label printer and start printing their stickers. People then post photographs of the stickers all over the world.
"Sticker Actions" are a creative type of activism and can do a lot of good in this era of censorship and media propaganda.
You can join the white rose group on telegram at t.me/jointhewhiterose
Stay tuned to The Evan J Livestream daily M - F for more great featured stories from truth tellers on Telegram and other uncensored platforms.
TELEGRAM INFO:
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/evantalks
Telegram Chat Group: https://t.me/evantalkschat
Got Qs? Ask in the Telegram Chat Group.
LIVESTREAM LINKS AND INFO:
Livestreaming every M-F at 3pm pacific:
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/realevantalks
Website: https://evantalks.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/evantalks/live
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/realevantalks
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/evantalks/live
REPLAYS AND MY OTHER CHANNELS TO FOLLOW:
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/user/evantalks
Rumble short link option: https://evantalks.com/rumble
Shorter clips from the shows posted several times each week to my Brighteon channel:
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/evantalks
Brighteon short link option: https://evantalks.com/brighteon
Replays also on Twitch:
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/realevantalks
"Sticker Actions" are a creative type of activism and can do a lot of good in this era of censorship and media propaganda.
You can join the white rose group on telegram at t.me/jointhewhiterose
Stay tuned to The Evan J Livestream daily M - F for more great featured stories from truth tellers on Telegram and other uncensored platforms.
TELEGRAM INFO:
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/evantalks
Telegram Chat Group: https://t.me/evantalkschat
Got Qs? Ask in the Telegram Chat Group.
LIVESTREAM LINKS AND INFO:
Livestreaming every M-F at 3pm pacific:
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/realevantalks
Website: https://evantalks.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/evantalks/live
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/realevantalks
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/evantalks/live
REPLAYS AND MY OTHER CHANNELS TO FOLLOW:
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/user/evantalks
Rumble short link option: https://evantalks.com/rumble
Shorter clips from the shows posted several times each week to my Brighteon channel:
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/evantalks
Brighteon short link option: https://evantalks.com/brighteon
Replays also on Twitch:
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/realevantalks
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