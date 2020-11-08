Amerykański establishment proponuje atak pod fałszywą flagą dla usprawiedliwienia ataku na Iran.

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Amerykański establishment proponuje atak pod fałszywą flagą dla usprawiedliwienia ataku na Iran.
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546 views • November 08, 2020
Patrick Clawson, wpływowy neokonserwatysta Waszyngtońskiego Instytutu Studiów Wschodnich otwarcie sugeruje, że USA powinno sprowokować Iran do tego by oddał pierwszy strzał. Clawson, będący pro-izraelskim lobbystą, sugeruje, podając liczne przykłady historyczne, atak pod fałszywą flagą aby rozpocząć wojnę z Iranem.
Podobnie jak 9/11 w Nowym Jorku, powodując śmierć amerykańskich cywilów pozwolił na atak na Afganistan i Irak podobnie dziś Anglo-Amerykański establishment szuka drug dla usprawiedliwienia ataku na Iran.
Podobnie jak 9/11 w Nowym Jorku, powodując śmierć amerykańskich cywilów pozwolił na atak na Afganistan i Irak podobnie dziś Anglo-Amerykański establishment szuka drug dla usprawiedliwienia ataku na Iran.
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