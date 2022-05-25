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Enough is enough Zelensky requests more funding for conflict with Russia
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133 views • May 25, 2022
RT.
Ukrainian President Zelensky’s speech at the Davos economic forum, in which he again requested more help and weapons from the West, has apparently left the audience impressed, as they gave him a standing ovation. Well, almost everyone – the Chinese delegation refrained from giving him a single clap. RT contributor Rachel Marsden asks, if enough is enough?
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Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15x42p-enough-is-enough-zelensky-requests-more-funding-for-conflict-with-russia.html
Ukrainian President Zelensky’s speech at the Davos economic forum, in which he again requested more help and weapons from the West, has apparently left the audience impressed, as they gave him a standing ovation. Well, almost everyone – the Chinese delegation refrained from giving him a single clap. RT contributor Rachel Marsden asks, if enough is enough?
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15x42p-enough-is-enough-zelensky-requests-more-funding-for-conflict-with-russia.html
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